Today: Actress Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”), a Mount Airy resident, is 93. Movie director William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Director Joel Schumacher is 80. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 51. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 44. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 42. Actress Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 40. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 39. Actress Jennifer Landon (“As the World Turns”) is 36. Actress Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 30. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 26.
Friday: Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 78. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 77. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 71. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” “The Shield”) is 56. Actress Michael Michele (“ER,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 53. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 46. Actress Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 32.
Saturday: Actor Warren Berlinger (“Operation Petticoat,” “The Joey Bishop Show”) is 82. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 80. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea”) is 70. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 62. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 60. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 50. Singer Deborah Gibson is 49. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 49. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” “Titus”) is 49. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 42.
Sunday: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 91. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 80. Actor Don Stroud is 76. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 75. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 73. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 71. Talk-show host Dr. Phil is 69. Singer Gloria Estefan is 62. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 58. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 49. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 48. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 48. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 44. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 43. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” “New Girl”) is 37. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 35. Actress Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 29.
Monday: Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 80. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 76. Actor Mark Harmon is 68. Actress Linda Purl is 64. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 61. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 60. Actor Keanu Reeves is 55. Actress Salma Hayek is 53. Actress Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” “Titus”) is 51. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 50. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 46. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 45. Actress Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 42. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 42. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 40. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 35. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 32. DJ-music producer Zedd is 30.
Tuesday: Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 77. Actress Valerie Perrine is 76. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 64. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 62. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” “CSI: Miami”) is 55. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 54. Actor Charlie Sheen is 54. Singer Jennifer Paige is 46. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 44. Actress Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 41. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 41.
Wednesday: Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 78. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 77. TV personality Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 77. Actress Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 75. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 69. Actress Judith Ivey is 68. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 68. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 66. Actress Khandi Alexander (“ER,” “NewsRadio”) is 62. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 59. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 59. Actor Noah Taylor (2005’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Game of Thrones”) is 50. Actress Ione Skye is 49. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 44. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 44. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 42. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 41. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 40. Country singer Granger Smith is 40. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 39. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 38. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 38. Actress Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 37. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 33. Singer James Bay is 29. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 24.
