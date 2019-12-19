Today: Actress Elaine Joyce is 76. Actor Tim Reid is 75. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Country singer Janie Fricke is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Actress Jennifer Beals is 56. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 53. Magician Criss Angel is 52. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 52. Actress Kristy Swanson is 50. Model Tyson Beckford is 49. Actress Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 47. Actress Alyssa Milano is 47. Actress Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 40. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 39. Actress Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 39. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 26.
Friday: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 78. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 75. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 74. Musician Alan Parsons is 71. Actress Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 67. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 65. Actress Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” “Holocaust”) is 63. Singer Billy Bragg is 62. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 62. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V”) is 56. Country singer Kris Tyler is 55. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 53. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 37. Actor Jonah Hill is 36. Singer JoJo is 29.
Saturday: Talk-show host Phil Donahue is 84. Actress Jane Fonda is 82. Singer Carla Thomas is 77. Guitarist Albert Lee is 76. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 71. Singer Nick Gilder is 69. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 67. Singer Betty Wright is 66. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 64. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 63. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 62. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 62. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 57. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 55. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 54. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 48. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 48. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 43. Actress Rutina Wesley (“True Blood”) is 41. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 37. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 36.
Sunday: Actor Hector Elizondo is 83. Country singer Red Steagall is 81. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 74. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 71. Rapper Luther Campbell is 59. Country singer-musician Chuck Mead is 59. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 57. Actress Lauralee Bell is 51. Country singer Lori McKenna is 51. Actress Dina Meyer is 51. Actress Heather Donahue is 46. Actor Chris Carmack is 39. Actor Harry Ford is 37. Actor Greg Finley is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 30. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 26.
Monday: Actor Ronnie Schell is 88. Actor Frederic Forrest is 83. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 76. Actress Susan Lucci is 73. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 70. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 63. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 55. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 42. Actor Spencer Daniels is 27. Actor Caleb Foote is 26.
Tuesday: Actress Sharon Farrell (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 73. Actor Clarence Gilyard (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 64. Actress Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 63. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 62. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 60. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 58. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 56. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 55. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”), a UNCSA alumnus, is 53. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 49. Singer Ricky Martin is 48. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 46. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 45. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon A Time,” “True Blood”) is 42. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 28.
Wednesday: Actress Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” “Casanova”) is 76. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 75. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 74. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71. Actress Sissy Spacek is 70. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 70. Actress CCH Pounder is 67. Singer Annie Lennox is 65. Singer Steve Wariner is 65. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 65. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 62. Actress Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 51. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 48. Singer Dido is 48. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 47. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 37. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 35. Actress Perdita Weeks (2018’s “Magnum P.I.”) is 34. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 31.
