Today: Actress Chita Rivera is 87. Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 86. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 77. Actor Gil Gerard is 77. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 72. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 70. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 67. Singer Anita Baker is 62. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 61. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 59. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 58. Actress Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” “NYPD Blue”) is 57. Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 56. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 49. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 46. Actress Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 46. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. Actress Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 40.
Friday: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 84. Singer Ray Stevens is 81. Singer Aaron Neville is 79. Singer Neil Diamond is 79. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 74. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 70. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 69. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 66. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 62. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 59. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 57. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 53. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 50. Actress Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” “She’s All That”) is 50. Actress Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” “Family Law”) is 49. Singer Beth Hart is 48. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 46. Actress Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 42. Actress Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 41. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 38. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 36. Actress Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 34.
Saturday: Country singer Claude Gray is 88. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” “Soylent Green”) is 75. Actress Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 63. Actress Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 64. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 54. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 51. Actress-TV personality China Kantner is 49. Actress Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty”) is 49. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 48. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 46. Actress Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 45. Actress Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 41. Singer Alicia Keys is 40. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 24. Actress Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 13.
Sunday: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 85. Actor Scott Glenn is 81. Singer Jean Knight is 77. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” “The Sopranos”) is 73. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 72. Actor David Strathairn is 71. Musician Lucinda Williams is 67. Guitarist Eddie Van Halen is 65. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 62. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 62. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 60. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 57. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 57. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 56. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 53. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 50. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 48. Actress Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 47. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 44. Actress Sara Rue (“Mom,” “Less Than Perfect”) is 42. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 39. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 37.
Monday: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” “Babe”) is 80. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 76. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 74. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 65. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 65. Actress Mimi Rogers is 64. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 63. Actress Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 62. TV host Keith Olbermann is 61. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 59. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 59. Actress Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 57. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 55. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 52. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52. Rapper Tricky is 52. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 51. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 51. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 48. Country singer Kevin Denney is 42. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 34. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 34.
Tuesday: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Actress Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 78. Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 75. Actress Barbi Benton is 70. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 61. Singer Sam Phillips is 58. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 57. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 55. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. Actress Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 51. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 50. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 49. Singer Monifah is 48. Actress Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 48. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 47. Actress Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 45. Rapper Rick Ross is 43. Singer Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync is 43. Actress Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 41. Actress Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 41. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 40. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 40. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35. Actress Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 32. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 32. Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 22.
Wednesday: Actress Katharine Ross is 80. Actor Tom Selleck is 75. Singer Bettye LaVette is 74. Actor Marc Singer is 72. Actress Ann Jillian is 70. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 67. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 67. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 66. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 64. Actress Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” “Northern Exposure”) is 63. Actress Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 62. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 56. Director-actor Ed Burns is 52. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 51. Actress Heather Graham is 50. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” “ER”) is 45. Actress Sara Gilbert is 45. Actress Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 45. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 43. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 43. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 41. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 41. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 40. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 39. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 38. Country singer Eric Paslay is 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.