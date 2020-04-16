Today: April 16: Actor Peter Mark Richman (“Dynasty”) is 93. Singer Bobby Vinton is 85. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 67. Actress Ellen Barkin is 66. Actor Michael Gill (“House of Cards”) is 60. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 58. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 57. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 56. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 55. Actor Jon Cryer is 55. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 49. Actor Lukas Haas is 44. Broadway actress Kelli O’Hara is 44. Actress Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 18.
Friday: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 78. Musician Jan Hammer is 72. Actress Olivia Hussey is 69. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 68. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 63. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” “The Artist”) is 58. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 56. Actress Lela Rochon is 56. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 55. Actress Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 53. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” “Lost”) is 53. Actress Kimberly Elise is 53. Singer Liz Phair is 53. Rapper-actor Redman is 50. Actress Jennifer Garner is 48. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 46. Actress Lindsay Korman (“Passions”) is 42. Actor Tate Ellington (“Quantico”) is 41. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 39. Actress Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) is 35. Actress Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 24.
Saturday: Actor James Drury (“The Virginian”) is 86. Actor Robert Hooks is 83. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actor James Woods is 73. Actress Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 73. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 73. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 68. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actress Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 64. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” “The Colbys”) is 64.Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Actress Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” “Frasier”) is 59. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 57. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 57. Actress Maria Bello is 53. Actress Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 52. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 52. Actress Fedro Starr (“Moesha”) is 49. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 49. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 46. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Actress America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 36. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 31. Actress Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Nashville”) is 28. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 27. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 26.
Sunday: Actress Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 83. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 78. Actor Tim Curry is 74. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 73. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 68. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 57. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 55. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 52. Actress Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 52. Actress Ashley Judd is 52. Singer Luis Miguel is 50. Actress Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 48. Actress Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 48. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 46. Actor James Franco is 42. Actress Kate Hudson is 41. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 39. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” “Maria Full of Grace”) is 39. Actress Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 38. Actress Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 37. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 35.
Monday: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 83. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 82. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 76. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. Actor Gregory Itzin (“24”) is 72. Actress Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy,” film’s “Aliens”) is 71. Actress Jessica Lange is 71. Actor Clint Howard is 61. Actor Crispin Glover is 56. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 56. Country singer Wade Hayes is 51. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actress Carmen Electra is 48. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” “Brotherly Love”) is 44. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 42. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 42.
Tuesday: Actress Elaine May is 88. Actor Charles Grodin is 85. Reni Santoni (TV’s “Seinfeld,” film’s “Dirty Harry”) is 82. Singer Iggy Pop is 73. Actress Patti LuPone is 71. Actor Tony Danza is 69. Actress Andie MacDowell is 62. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 61. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 61. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 57. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 54. Actress Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” “Providence”) is 52. Singer Glen Hansard is 50. Comedian Rob Riggle is 50. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 50. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory Of A Deadman is 42. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” “The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 41. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like A Man”) is 38. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 29. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 23.
Wednesday: Actress Estelle Harris (“Seinfeld”) is 92. Actor Jack Nicholson is 83. Singer Mel Carter is 81. Country singer Cleve Francis is 75. Director John Waters is 74. Singer Peter Frampton is 70. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 69. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 66. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 61. Comedian Byron Allen (“Real People”) is 59. Actor Chris Makepeace is 56. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 54. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Actress Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 53. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 53. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 53. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 49. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 49. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 46. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 41. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 35. Actress Amber Heard is 34. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 31. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is 30.
