Today: Actress June Lockhart is 95. Singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” “The Women of Brewster Place”) is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 80. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 68. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 65. Actor Ricky Gervais is 59. Actress Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” “Profiler”) is 56. Rapper Richie Rich is 53. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) is 49. Actress Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 49. Actress Linda Cardellini (“ER,” “Scooby Doo”) is 45. Actress Busy Philipps (“ER,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 41.
Friday: Singer Billy Davis Junior of the Fifth Dimension is 82. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 74. Singer Brenda Holloway is 74. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 69. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 65. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER,” “Sixteen Candles”) is 65. Singer Chris Isaak is 64. Singer Patty Smyth is 63. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 61. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 57. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 52. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 51. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights”) is 50. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) is 50. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 50. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 50. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 46. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 46. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 41. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 41. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” “Rushmore”) is 40. Actress Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 36. Actress Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 28. Singer-actress Ariana Grande is 27.
Saturday: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 78. Actress Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 69. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 65. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” “Alias”) is 54. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 51. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. (“Battle Creek”) is 50. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 50. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 49. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 48. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer is 44. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 42. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 34. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 34. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 33. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 31. Actress Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 29. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 24. Singer H.E.R. is 23. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 21.
Sunday: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 94. Comedian John Byner is 83. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 75. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 74. Actress Kathy Bates is 72. Actress Alice Krige is 66. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 57. Actress Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” “The Single Guy”) is 55. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 55. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 54. Actor John Cusack is 54. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actress-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 51. Actress Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 51. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 44. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 43. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 34.
Monday: Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 72. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 72. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 67. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 67. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Actress Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” “NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 57. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 56. Actress Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 53. Broadway actor Brian d’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 52. Actress Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 49. Rapper DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 47. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 42. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 42. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actress Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 37. Actress Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 26.
Tuesday: Actress Nancy Dussault (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 84. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 76. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 68. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 67. Actor David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 58. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 57. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 51. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” “Boston Legal”) is 49. Actress Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 48. Actress Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” “Mean Girls”) is 38. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 32.
Wednesday: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. Actress Leslie Caron is 89. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actress Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 86. Actor David Prowse (“Star Wars” films) is 85. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 79. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 78. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 75. Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 69. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 69. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 69. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 64. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 59. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Homicide”) is 58. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 58. Actress Pamela Anderson is 53. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 50. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “NYPD Blue”) is 50. Rapper Missy Elliott is 49. Actress Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actress/writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 46. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 45. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 45. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 44. Actress Liv Tyler is 43. Actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actress Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 35. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 28. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22. Actress Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) is 17.
