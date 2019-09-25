Today: Country singer David Frizzell is 78. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 77. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 75. Singer Bryan Ferry is 74. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 73. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 71. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 65. Country singer Carlene Carter is 64. Actress Linda Hamilton is 63. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 59. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 58. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 57. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl is 57. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 52. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 51. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 47. Music producer Dr. Luke is 46. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 46. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 38. Actress Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 36.
Friday: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 86. Actor Wilford Brimley is 85. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 76. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 72. Actress Liz Torres is 72. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” “Santa Barbara”) is 71. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 68. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 61. Comedian Marc Maron (“G.L.O.W.,” “Maron”) is 56. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 51. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 49. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 47. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 41. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 38. Actress Anna Camp (“True Blood”), a UNCSA alumna, is 37. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 37. Singer Avril Lavigne is 35.
Saturday: Actress Brigitte Bardot is 85. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 76. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 73. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 69. Guitarist George Lynch of Lynch Mob (and Dokken) is 65. Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 55. Country singer Matt King is 53. Actress Mira Sorvino is 52. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 52. Actress Naomi Watts is 51. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 50. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 41.TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 40. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Singer St. Vincent is 37. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 35. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 33. Actress Hilary Duff is 32.
Sunday: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Actor Ian McShane is 77. TV theme composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 71. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71. Country singer Alvin Crow is 69. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 62. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 56. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 53. Actress Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 53. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 51. Actress Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 50. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 50. Actress Emily Lloyd is 49. Actress Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 48. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 46. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 39. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 32. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 29. Singer Halsey is 25.
Monday: Actress Angie Dickinson is 88. Singer Cissy Houston is 86. Singer Johnny Mathis is 84. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 80. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 76. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 73. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 67. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 67. Country singer Deborah Allen is 66. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 65. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 65. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Actress Fran Drescher is 62. Country singer Marty Stuart is 61. Actress Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 58. Actor Eric Stoltz is 58. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 57. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 56. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 55. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 55. Actress Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” “The Matrix Reloaded”) is 55. Actress Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 53. Actress Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 52. Actress Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 50. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 50. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Arrested Development”) is 49. Actress Jenna Elfman is 48.
Tuesday: Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84. Actress Stella Stevens is 81. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 73. Actor Stephen Collins (“Seventh Heaven”) is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 69. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 61. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 60. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 57. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 55. Model-actress Cindy Margolis is 54. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”), from Wilkesboro, is 50. Actress Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 45. Actress Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” “Everwood”) is 39. Actress Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 37. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actress Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 30. Singer Jade Bird is 22. Actress Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 13. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 11.
Wednesday: Critic Rex Reed is 81. Singer Don McLean is 74. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 71. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 69. Musician Sting is 68. Actress Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 65. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 65. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 64. Singer Freddie Jackson is 63. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 61. Country singer Gillian Welch is 52. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” “The Single Guy”) is 51. Country singer Kelly Willis is 51. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 49. Actress-talk-show host Kelly Ripa is 49. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 31. Actress Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 29. Actress Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.
