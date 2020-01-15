Today: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 86. Singer Barbara Lynn is 78. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 77. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 76. Country singer Jim Stafford is 76. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 73. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 72. Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 70. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 61. Singer Sade is 61. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 61. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 58. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 52. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 49. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 48. Actress Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 47. Supermodel Kate Moss is 46. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Hamilton”) is 40. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 40. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 39. Actress Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 35.
Friday: Actress Betty White is 98. Actor James Earl Jones is 89. Talk-show host Maury Povich is 81. Singer Chris Montez is 78. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 75. Actress Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 73. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 72. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 67. Singer Steve Earle is 65. Singer Paul Young is 64. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 63. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 61. Writer-director Brian Helgeland (“42.” “Mystic River,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 59. Actor Jim Carrey is 58. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” “True Blood”) is 58. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” “Sports Night”) is 54. Singer Shabba Ranks is 54. Drummer Jon Wysocki (Staind) is 52. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 51. Electronic musician DJ Tiesto is 51. Musician Kid Rock is 49. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” “Six Feet Under”) is 45. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 40. Singer Ray J is 39. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 38. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 37. DJ Calvin Harris is 36. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 34. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” “Entourage”) is 32. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 31. Actress Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 23.
Saturday: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 79. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 67. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 65. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 64. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 60. Actress Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 58. Actress Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 56. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 55. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” “Law and Order”) is 51. Rapper DJ Quik is 50. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 49. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 46. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 44. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Singer-actress Samantha Mumba is 37. Actress Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 32.
Sunday: Actress Tippi Hedren is 90. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II and III”) is 88. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 78. Actress Shelley Fabares is 76. Country singer Dolly Parton is 74. TV chef Paula Deen is 73. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 69. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 68. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 67. Actress Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Married ... With Children”) is 66. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 65. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 63. Singer Trey Lorenz is 51. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” “Scary Movie”) is 49. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 49. Actress Drea de Matteo (“Joey,” “The Sopranos”) is 48. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” “Mad TV”) is 46. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 44. Actress Marsha Thomason (“Las Vegas”) is 44. Actress Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 39. Actress Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 38. Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”) is 30. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 24. Actress Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”) is 13.
Monday: Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 75. Director David Lynch is 74. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 73. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 68. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 68. TV host Bill Maher is 64. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 55. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 55. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 54. Actress Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 53. Actor Reno Wilson (“Mike and Molly”) is 51. Singer Edwin McCain is 50. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 50. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 49. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 41. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 36. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 35. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 34. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 33.
Tuesday: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 79. Singer Mac Davis is 78. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 73. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 70. Actor Robby Benson is 64. Actress Geena Davis is 64. Actress Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 52. Actor Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” “Lost”) is 50. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 50. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 50. Singer Cat Power is 48. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 47. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 44. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” “iCarly”) is 43. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 41. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 36. Actress Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 28.
Wednesday: Piper Laurie is 88. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 71. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 68. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 65. Actress Linda Blair is 61. Actress Diane Lane is 55. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 55. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 55. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 52. Actress Olivia D’Abo (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Wonder Years”) is 51. Actress Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 45. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 40. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 40. Singer Willa Ford is 39. Actress Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 39. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 39. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 37.
