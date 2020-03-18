Today: Actress Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 87. Actress Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” “Casino Royale”) is 84. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 83. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 74. Actress Glenn Close is 73. Actor Bruce Willis is 65. Actress Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” “MadTV”) is 57. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 50. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 47. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Actress Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 42. Actress Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 41. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 31. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 25.
Friday: Actor-producer Carl Reiner is 98. Actor Hal Linden is 89. Country singer Don Edwards is 81. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 74. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 71. Actor William Hurt is 70. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 70. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 69. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 66. Actress Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 63. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 63. Director Spike Lee is 63. Actress Theresa Russell is 63. Actress Holly Hunter is 62. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 59. Model Kathy Ireland is 57. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 57. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 55. Actress Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 54. Actress Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 52. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 50. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 49. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 47. Actress Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 46. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 42. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 38. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 37. Actress Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 36. Actress Ruby Rose (“Batwoman”) is 34. Actress Barrett Doss (“Station 19”) is 31.
Saturday: Actress Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 81. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 79. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 75. Actor Timothy Dalton is 74. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 74. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 70. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 69. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 69. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 62. Actor Gary Oldman is 62. Actress Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Actor Matthew Broderick is 58. Actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 58. Actress Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 55. DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 54. Musician MC Maxim of Prodigy is 53. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 53. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 52. Actress Laura Allen is 46. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 34. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 26. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.
Sunday: Composer Stephen Sondheim is 90. Actor William Shatner is 89. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 85. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 79. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 77. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 72. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 72. Actress Fanny Ardant is 71. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 68. Country singer James House is 65. Actress Lena Olin is 65. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 63. Actor Matthew Modine is 61. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele is 49. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 45. Actress Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 45. Actress Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 44. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 44. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 43. Actress Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 39. Rapper Mims is 39. Actress Constance Wu (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 38. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 30.
Monday: Singer Chaka Khan is 67. Actress Amanda Plummer is 63. Actress Catherine Keener is 61. Actress Hope Davis (“The Matador,” “About Schmidt”) is 56. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 55. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 55. Actress Marin Hinkle (“Two and A Half Men”) is 54. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur is 52. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” “One on One”) is 51. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 50. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 48. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 46. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 44. Actress Keri Russell is 44. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 42. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Actress Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 42. Country singer Brett Young is 39.
Tuesday: Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 101. Actor William Smith (“Conan the Barbarian,” “Any Which Way You Can”) is 87. Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 72. Singer Nick Lowe is 71. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 69. Comedian Louie Anderson is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 66. Actress Donna Pescow is 66. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 60. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 59. TV personality Star Jones is 58. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 56. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 55. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 50. Actress Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 50. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 50. Rapper Maceo of De La Soul is 50. Actress Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 49. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 47. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 46. Actress Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 46. Actress Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Actress Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 43. Actress Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 43. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 42. Actress Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 41. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 40. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 40. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 39. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 34. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 30.
Wednesday: Film critic Gene Shalit is 94. Singer Anita Bryant is 80. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (TV’s “Starsky and Hutch”) is 77. Musician Elton John is 73. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 72. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 67. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 62. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 60. Actress Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 60. Actress Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 56. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 55. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 53. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 45. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Actor Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”) is 41. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Singer Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” “American Idol”) is 36. Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Rapper Big Sean is 32. Producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 32. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 31. Singer-actress Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 31. Actor Kiowa Gordon (“Twilight”) is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.