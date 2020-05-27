BINGING THE BARD: The streaming service BritBox, which specializes in British programming (as you might have guessed) has just added a mammoth collection to its lineup. The BBC Television Shakespeare Collection has all 37 installments of the series, with some of Britain’s most esteemed actors starring in adaptations of William Shakespeare’s work, from “All’s Well That Ends Well” to “The Winter’s Tale” and everything in between. They originally ran between 1978 and 1985. Among the performers featured in the productions are David Warner, John Cleese, Helen Mirren, Jonathan Pryce, Derek Jacobi, Julian Glover, Brenda Blethyn, Alan Rickman, Penelope Wilton, John Gielgud and Judy Davis. BritBox is a subscription service, available on various streaming devices for $6.99 a month after a free trial period. More information is at www.britbox.com.
Bingewatch these series on BritBox
Tim Clodfelter
