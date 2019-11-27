Several years’ worth of music at the cozy Muddy Creek Music Hall came to end on Nov. 9 with a show from Nu-Blu, and though the owners of the Music Hall, Shana Whitehead and Bill Heath, have turned their eyes to their newest venture at Old Salem, allow us a moment to look back on some stellar shows in Bethania.
We queried a few folks about their favorite shows. Here’s what they said:
Bill Heath, owner Muddy Creek Music Hall
“Billy Strings was magical. The energy in the place was unbelievable.”
“When Denny Laine played, I felt like I was in the back of my mom’s Pinto.”
Heath was most effusive about The Star Catchers of Forsyth Tech, an ensemble of singers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“There were probably 100 people there, and every eye was filled with water. It was just love and positive energy. Everybody was happy.”
Dan Collins, longtime host of Muddy Creek’s Open Mic Night
“There were just so many unforgettable nights in that enchanted room. The two that stick out most were Phoebe Hunt, a fiddle player out of Austin with her band The Gatherers, and the double bill of Wild Ponies and LoneHollow. The Phoebe Hunt show was memorable because she played on the same night Lucinda Williams was playing and Guns N’ Roses was at BB&T Stadium. My long-time compadre Lenox Rawlings and I were down in Bethania, and came away convinced we heard the best music that night that this town had to offer.
“The Wild Ponies/LoneHollow show stands out because it was a grizzled, highly tuned, well-established act (Wild Ponies) combined with two fabulous up-and-coming artists in LoneHollow (Damon Atkins and Rylie Bourne). Lenox and I were there with our great pal Bill Armour, who mentored Damon and Rylie in his ground-breaking program called Seque 61 he established in conjunction with Catawba College where young artists could spend time working and performing in Nashville learning the ropes of the industry. Damon is from Mount Airy and he and Rylie are two musicians everyone should keep an eye on. They sounded so good that night, but of course everyone always sounded their best in that magical room of wood.”
Eddie Huffman, relish contributor
“As word of mouth spread through the music community about Muddy Creek’s ideal listening room vibe, they landed some surprising shows. This was one of them: a pairing of Peter Asher, a 1960s English pop star turned producer and manager, and Albert Lee, a guitarist to stars like the Everly Brothers and Eric Clapton. Asher was half of Peter and Gordon, who had hits with ‘A World Without Love’ and other songs written by Paul McCartney, who was dating Asher’s sister at the time. Together Lee and Asher played a delightful mix of songs from throughout their careers.”
“Wayne Henderson and Presley Barker performed at the original Muddy Creek multiple times, and they will return Dec. 1 for a Muddy Creek show at Old Salem. Like Billy Strings, they’re both Doc Watson enthusiasts. Henderson, an acclaimed luthier, made guitars for Watson and spent countless hours hanging around with the legendary guitarist, who made frequent visits to Henderson’s workshop in Rugby, Va. Barker is a teenager young enough to be Henderson’s grandson — not to mention one of the finest pickers to emerge from North Carolina since Watson himself. They have an easy rapport on stage and prove that Watson’s legacy is in good hands.”
“The Sarah Potenza and Emily Musolino show paired two exciting young voices in contemporary music. Potenza was a contestant on ‘The Voice’ named by Rolling Stone as one of ‘10 Artists You Need to Know’ in 2016. Musolino is a member of Dark Water Rising, who has embarked on a solo career, playing passionate blues-rock. They kept the Muddy Creek stage sizzling all evening with their big voices and fiery performances.”
Lisa O’Donnell, relish staff writer
“I had heard the up-and-coming ‘Latin Grass’ band, Che Apalache, in an impromptu performance near their camper at the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax in 2017, so I knew them to be talented instrumentalists with tight harmonies, but seeing them in the intimate, hushed space of the Music Hall really showed the warmth of their voices and the power of their music.” (Che Apalache received a Grammy nomination last week.)
