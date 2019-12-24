BIG DADDY BABY: Good-time party guys, Big Daddy Love, will be spreading some holiday cheer at High Rock Outfitters, 13 S. Main St., Lexington, on Dec. 28 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $15 or $80 for a table of four. The show will mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s current lineup, billed as Big Daddy Love 2.0. Practitioners of what has been called “Appalachian Rock,” BDL plays a blend of funk, bluegrass, soul and rock. Get ready to boogie.
Big Daddy Love at High Rock Outfitters on Saturday
Lisa O'Donnell
