BOOKS AND MORE: Just in time for Christmas, the Friends of Central Library will have its Big Book Sale this weekend at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 West Fifth St. The sale’s hours are noon-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Items will include gently used books, CDs, records, DVDs and more. On Nov. 17, all items are half-off or $5 a bag, excluding special items and electronic media on Sunday. For Information, call 336-327-7888 or email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com
Big Book Sale is this weekend
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
One person dies in traffic crash on N.C. 66 South in Kernersville
-
8 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools told to improve scores or be turned over to an outside group
-
McDonald’s parking lot argument leads to shooting, 1 injured, Winston-Salem police said
-
8 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools told to improve scores
-
Greensboro police officer on paid administrative leave; video shows him with possible hate group at NC A&T homecoming weekend
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
Emergency Private House-Sitter Service or Cleaning Service
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.