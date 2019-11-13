Book Sale

The Friends of Central Library will have thousands of books for sale this weekend at its annual sale.

 David Rolfe/Journal

BOOKS AND MORE: Just in time for Christmas, the Friends of Central Library will have its Big Book Sale this weekend at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 West Fifth St. The sale’s hours are noon-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Items will include gently used books, CDs, records, DVDs and more. On Nov. 17, all items are half-off or $5 a bag, excluding special items and electronic media on Sunday. For Information, call 336-327-7888 or email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com

