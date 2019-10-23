Halloween 2019
Halloween is on a Thursday this year — a week from today, in fact. And that may sound like a less-than-ideal night for partying, what with the next day being a work/school day, but it really means that a lot of spooky fun can be had this weekend in advance of the real holiday. Here are some of the events — mostly for kids, but also a few for grownups who still enjoy dressing up — between now and All Hallow’s Eve itself.
Nite Moves Halloween Bash at Monstercade
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday
What: Monstercade’s annual “Savage Costume Dance Party for the Undead Hordes.” Free, donations are welcome. Ages 21 and up.
Halloween in Old Salem
When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Old Salem Museum & Gardens
What: Main Street in Old Salem will be blocked to automobile traffic, allowing families to roam the historic sidewalks and go trick-or-treating. The event is free.
Halloween Daze, Spooky Knights at Ren Fest
When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Huntersville
What: The Renaissance Festival, currently underway, is already a heck of a costume party, and for this weekend it will amp up the Halloween spirit with free admission for kids ages up to 12, free Halloween bags while supplies last, and trick-or-treating all around the 25-acre site. Events will include “Knights of the Living Dead,” a zombie jousting challenge held three times each day. Tickets for adults are $25 at Harris Teeter stores or $26 at the gate.
Public Library Trick or Treating
Several branches of the public library will have trick-or-treating on Halloween itself, including the central library (4 to 6 p.m.), Kernersville Branch (6 to 8 p.m.), Lewisville Branch (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Walkertown Branch (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Rural HALLoween
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31 on Broad Street in Rural Hall
What: Broad Street will be closed between Summit Street and Kiger Stret, with “spooky” homes decorated along Broad Street where children can get treats.
WSSU Community Ram-o-Lantern
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Winston-Salem State University
What: Kids are encouraged to dress in family-friendly costumes for trick-or-treating, but no masks or face coverings allowed for adults. Festivities will include games, candy and food from local vendors. The event is free.
Marketplace Mall Party
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday
What: Marketplace is planning a “Free Epic Halloween Party” with “meet and treat” options with more than 20 costumed characters including superheroes, princesses, and more; party activities including free face painting, balloon characters, music and candy; and free movie screenings at Marketplace Cinemas immediately after the event, including “The Lion King,” “Ad Astra,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” A kiosk in Marketplace Mall will be distributing tickets from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
Trick or Treat in the Arts District
When: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday in the Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem
What: Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating in the Arts District along and adjacent to Trade Street. Participating businesses include Mast General, Kindred Spirits, Visual Index, Studio 7, Delurk Gallery, Salem Organic, North Trade Street Arts, Eyes On Trade, The Gifted Gallery, Black Mountain Chocolate, Sunnyside Mercantile and more. The event is free.
Comicsfest 2019
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
What: Ssalefish Comics, 3232 Silas Creek Parkway, is holding a Halloween party with free exclusive comic books, free candy, sales on back issues and toys, and a costume contest with two categories, one for 16 and under and one for adults, with $20 gift card prizes.
Jukebot Costume Party at The Ramkat
When: 9 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 8)
What: The eighth annual Jukebot Halloween costume party, with a cash prize for best costume, will include music by Jukebot and special guests Written in Gray. Tickets are $10. More information can be found at www.theramkat.com.
More Trunk or Treat Options include:
St. Andrews Presbyterian, 357 Old Hollow Road, tonight starting at 5:45 with a pizza dinner, followed by games and then trunk or treat starting at 7:30 p.m.
Ardmore Moravian Fall Festival, 2013 W. Academy St., With Trunk or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pfafftown Christian Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat, 3323 Transou Road in Pfafftown, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 1338 Old Hollow Road, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
La Petite Academy, 2011 Bethabara Road, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Animal C.A.R.E. Foundation, Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Robinhood Baptist Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat, 5422 Robinhood Road, 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31).
Antioch Baptist Church, 931 Palmer Lane, 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St., 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
