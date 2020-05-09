Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner
3. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
9. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)
10. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
11. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
12. “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright (Knopf)
13. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
15. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
5. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
6. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
7. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook Press)
8. “Don’t Burn This Book” by Dave Rubin (Sentinel)
9. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire” by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)
11. “The House of Kennedy” by Patterson/Fagen (Little, Brown)
12. “What’s Gaby Cooking” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)
13. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
14. “More Myself” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)
15. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
Paperback
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
2. “Blue Moon” by Lee child (Dell)
3. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
4. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
6. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Envious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
8. “Unleashed” by Diana Palmer (HQN)
9. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
10. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
12. “Beachside Beginnings” by Sheila Roberts (Mira)
13. “A Second Glance” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
14. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
15. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
