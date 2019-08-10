Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. “Dark Age” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
5. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. “Labyrinth” by Catherine Cpoutler (Gallery Books)
7. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Chances Are ...” by Richard Russo (Knopf)
9. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
11. “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane (Scribner)
12. “Someone We Know” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
13. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
14. “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)
15. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
7. “A Dream About Lightning Bugs” by Ben Folds (Ballantine)
8. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
11. “Medical Medium: Celery Juice” by Anthony William (Hay House)
12. “Pathfinder Core Rulebook” by Logan Bonner (Paizo)
13. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
14. “The Second Mountain” by David Brooks (Random House)
15. “Everything is Fcked” by Mark Manson (Harper)
Paperback
1. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)
2. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)
5. “Frontier America” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
6. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)
8. “Laughter in the Rain” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
9. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)
10. “The Seekers” by Heather Graham (Harlequin Mira)
11. “Reunited in Walnut River” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)
12. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)
13. “Lone Wolf Cowboy” by Maisey Yates (HQN)
14. “Brazen and the Beast” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)
15. “For Now and Forever” by Diana Palmer (HQN)