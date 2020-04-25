Fiction
1. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
4. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)
5. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Savage Son” by Jack Carr (Atria Books)
7. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
8. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
9. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
4. “The House of Kennedy” by Patterson/Fagen (Little, Brown)
5. “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
6. “Korean Dream” by Hyun Jin Preston Moon (Morgan James)
7. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
8. “Reprogramming the American Dream” by Kevin Scott (Harper Business)
9. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck (Threshold)
10. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
Paperback
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
2. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Envious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
5. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
8. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. “Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden (Berkley)
10. “The Woman in the Window” (movie tie-in) by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.