Fiction
1. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
7. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
8. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
9. “Spy” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
11. “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday/Talese)
13. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
14. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
15. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
2. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
3. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. “Triggered” by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)
7. “Crime in Progress” by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritch (Random House)
8. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
10. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
11. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G/P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
13. “Inside Trump’s White House” by Doug Wead (Center Street)
14. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
15. “Jay-Z” by Michael Eric dyson (St. Martin’s Press)
Paperback
1. “Where Winter Finds You” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)
2. “The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
4. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson (Vision)
5. “Running Scared” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
6. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)
7. “You Don’t Own Me” by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
8. “Winter’s Proposal” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
9. “Christmas With You” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
10. “Season of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
11. “Wyoming Heart” by Diana Palmer (HQN)
12. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
13. “All Fired Up” by Lori Foster (HQN)
14. “Restless Hearts” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)
15. “Sea of Greed” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
