Fiction
1. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “Crooked River” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
5. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)
6. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
7. “The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
8. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
11. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
13. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
14. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
15. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)
Nonfiction
1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
2. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)
3. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
4. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
5. “Chasing Vines” by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)
6. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
7. “Dangerous Prayers: Because Following Jesus Was Never Meant to Be Safe” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
8. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “Leadership Is Language” by L. David Marquet (Portfolio)
10. “It Takes What It Takes” by Trevor Moawad (HarperOne)
11. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
12. “Your Body in Balance” by Neal D. Barnard (Grand Central Publishing)
13. “Fix It with Food” by Michael Symon (Clarkson Potter)
14. “Brother & Sister” by Diane Keaton (Knopf)
15. “When Time Stopped” by Ariana Neumann (Scribner)
Paperback
1. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
3. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
5. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
6. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
8. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
9. “Mountain Hostage” by Hope White (Love Inspired)
10. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
11. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)
12. “Dead Time” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)
14. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
15. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
