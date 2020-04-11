Fiction
1. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
6. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
8. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
9. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
11. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
12. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)
13. “It’s Not All Downhill from Here” by Terry McMillan (Ballantine)
14. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Phil Szostak (Abrams)
4. “The First Time” by Colton Underwood (Gallery)
5. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
6. “Mitch, Please!” by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster)
7. “More Myself” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
9. “Midnight Mom Devotional” by Thompson/Pitts (WaterBrook)
10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
11. “Regenerate” by Sayer Ji (Hay House)
12. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)
13. “The Office” by Andy Greene (Dutton)
14. “Becoming Better Grownups” by Brad Montague (Avery)
15. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
Paperbacks
1. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
4. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
5. “Envious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
6. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Killer Take All” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “A Hill of Beans” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
11. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)
12. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
13. “The View from Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr (Mira)
14. “White Pines Summer” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
15. “The Heart of the Home” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
