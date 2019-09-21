Fiction

1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

2. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

4. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

5. “The Titanic Secret” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

8. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

9. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

10. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

3. “Everything is Figureoutable” by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

4. “Antoni in the Kitchen” by Antoni Porowski (HMH/Martin)

5. “The Education of an Idealist” by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)

6. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. “Beholding and Becoming” by Ruth Chous Simons (Harvest House)

8. “The Only Plane in the Sky” by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader Press)

9. “She Said” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin)

10. “Tools and Weapons” by Smith/Browne (Penguin)

Paperback

1. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)

3. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

5. “Juror #3” by Patterson/Allen (Vision)

6. “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “Too Soon to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

8. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Promise, Texas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. “Laughter in the Rain” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

11. “Murder, Interrupted” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

13. “Where There’s Fire, There’s Smoke” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Trail of Danger” by Valerie Hansen (Love Inspired)

The Associated Press

