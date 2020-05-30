Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
4 . “ Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
6. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
8. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
9. “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
10. “On Ocean Boulevard” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)
11. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
12. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
13. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
14. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
15. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle Dial
2. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
3. “Plague of Corruption” by Mikovits/Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
5. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
9. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
10. “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger (Random House)
11. “The Chiffon Trenches” by André Leon Talley (Ballantine)
12. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)
13. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering... “ by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
14. “The Rural Diaries” by Hilarie Burton (HarperOne)
15. “The World” by Richard Haass (Penguin Press)
Paperback
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
2. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
3. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
4. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central )
5. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
6. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
7. “Say Yes to the Duke” by Eloisa James (Avon)
8. “Die with the Outlaws” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
9. “ Shadow Flight” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
10. “Seeing Darkness” by Heather Graham (Mira)
11. “The Oracle” by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)
12. “Sins of the Fathers” by J.A. Jance (Morrow)
13. “The Yankee Widow” by Linda Lael Miller (Mira)
14. “North of Laramie” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “Ambush Before Sunrise” by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.