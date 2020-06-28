Fiction
1. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
5. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)
6. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
11. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
14. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
15. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Plague of Corruption” by Mikovits/Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
5. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
9. “Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett (Celadon)
10. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
11. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)
12. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)
13. “The Fatburn Fix” by Catherine Shanahan (Flatiron)
14. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)
15. “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger (Random House)
Paperback
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
2. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Last Girl Standing” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)
4. “Rising Fire” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
5. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
6. “Country Hearts” by Cindi Madsen (Hallmark)
7. “Pray for Death” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
8. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
9. “The Yankee Widow” by Linda Lael Miller (Mira)
10. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
11. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
12. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)
13. “Seeing Darkness” by Heather Graham (Mira)
14. “Four Brides” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
15. “The Oracle” by Cussler (Putnam)
