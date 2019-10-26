Fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
7. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
8. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)
9. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
11. “Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
13. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
14. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)
15. “Stealth” by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. “Me” by Elton John (Holt)
2. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kolb (Putnam)
3. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
4. “Trailblazer” Marc Benioff (Currency)
5. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
6. “THe Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
7. “Dear Girls” by Ali Wong (Random House)
8. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “the Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek (Portfolio)
10. “Home Work” by Julie Andrews (Hachette)
11. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
12. “Letters from an Astrophysicist” by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton)
13. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)
14. “Live in Grace, Walk in Love” by Bob Goff (Nelson)
15. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
Paperback
1. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Vision)
3. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Vision)
5. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)
6. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. “Year One” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Kisses in the Snow” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
9. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Play Dirty” by Sandra Brown (Pocket)
11. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)
12. “Season of Wonder” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
13. “Immortal Born” by Lynsey Sands (Avon)
14. “Bullets Don’t Argue” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “Christmas at White Pines” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
