Fiction
1. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Rae Carson (Del Rey)
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
4. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)
5. “Smoke Bitten” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
6. “The Jerusalem Assassin” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)
7. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
8. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
10. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
12. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
13. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell (William Morrow)
14. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “Hit List” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
Nonfiction
1. “D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” (Wizards of the Coast)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
4. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)
5. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
6. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking/Dorman)
7. “Marketing Made Simple” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “Get Out of Your Own Way” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
9. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
10. “The Genius Life” by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)
11. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
12. “John Adams Under Fire” by Abrams/Fisher (Hanover Square)
13. “The Art of Cuphead” by (Studio MDHR)
14. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
15. “Faith, Family & the Feast” by Rollins/Rollins (HMH/Martin)
Paperback
1. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
2. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Celtic Empire” by Cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Longing for Yesterday” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
6. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
7. “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)
9. “The Big Kahuna” by Evanovich/Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
11. “The Cliff House” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
12. “Rope Burn” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “Home Sweet Home” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
14. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “An Amish Easter Wish” by Jo Ann Brown (Love Inspired)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.