Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)”
4. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)
5. “Crooked River” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
7. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)
8. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
10. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
11. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “Weather” by Jenny Offill (Knopf)
13. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allendale (Ballantine)
14. “Salt River” by Randy Wayne White (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
Nonfiction
1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
2. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)
3. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
4. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
5. “Built, Not Born” by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. “Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers” by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)
7. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
9. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
10. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
11. “Get Your Life Back” by John Eldredge (Thomas Nelson)
12. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “The Walk” by Adam Hamilton (Abingdon)
14. “Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still” by Kristina Kuzmic (Viking)
15. “Brother & Sister” by Diane Keaton (Knopf)
Paperback
1. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
4. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
5. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
6. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
7. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)
8. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)
9. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
10. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
12. “Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)
13. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
14. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box(G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.