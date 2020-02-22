Fiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)

2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

3. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)”

4. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5. “Crooked River” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)

7. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)

8. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

11. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Weather” by Jenny Offill (Knopf)

13. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allendale (Ballantine)

14. “Salt River” by Randy Wayne White (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

Nonfiction

1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

2. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)

3. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

5. “Built, Not Born” by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. “Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers” by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

7. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

9. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

10. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Get Your Life Back” by John Eldredge (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “The Walk” by Adam Hamilton (Abingdon)

14. “Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still” by Kristina Kuzmic (Viking)

15. “Brother & Sister” by Diane Keaton (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

4. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)

6. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)

8. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

10. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

12. “Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)

13. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box(G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

