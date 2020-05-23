Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner ( Atria)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne )
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
8. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
9. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte )
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
11. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
12. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
13 .”Masked Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)
14. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. (Martin’s)
15. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “This Is Not a Fashion Story” by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel)
6. “Incomparable” by Bella/Bella (Gallery)
7. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
8. “You Can Drop It!” by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media)
9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “What Makes a Marriage Last” by Thomas/Donahue (HarperOne)
11. “The Rural Diaries” by Hilarie Burton (HarperOne)
12. “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Amistad)
13. “The Lincoln Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)
14. “Ask for More” by Alexandra Carter (Simon & Schuster)
15. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
Paperback
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
2. “Shadow Flight” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
3. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
4. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
5. “The Chef” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central)
6. “Die with the Outlaws” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
8. “Little Fires Everywhere (TV tie-in)” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
9. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. “The Oracle” by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)
11. “North of Laramie” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
12. “Sins of the Fathers” by J.A. Jance (Morrow)
13. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
14. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Pocket)
15. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
