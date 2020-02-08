Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner(Dutton)
4. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
6. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
11. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)
15. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
Nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)
2. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
4. “The Making of a Miracle” by Mike Eruzione (Harper)
5. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)
7. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
8. “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic” by Tanis Gray (Insight Editions)
9. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
11. “Tightrope” by Kristof/WuDunn (Knopf)
12. “Fearless Innovation” by Alex Goryachev (Wiley)
13. “The Future is Faster Than You Think” by Diamandis/Kotler (Simon & Schuster)
14. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (HMH)
15. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
Paperback
1. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
4. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
5. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
6. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
9. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
11. “Temptation’s Darling” by Johanna Lindsey (Pocket)
12. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
13. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
14. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)
15. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.