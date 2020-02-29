Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “One Minute Out” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)
5. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
6. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Crooked River” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allendale (Ballantine)
11. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)
14. “The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)
15. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
Nonfiction
1. “Dark Towers” by David Enrich (Custom House)
2. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
3. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)
4. “Un-Trumping America” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)
5. “Built, Not Born” by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
7. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
8. “Until the End of Time” by Brian Greene (Knopf)
9. “Mastering Diabetes” by Khambatta/Barbaro (Avery)
10. “Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers” by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)
11. “See You on Sunday” by Sam Sifton (Random House)
12. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
13. “The Walk” by Adam Hamilton (Abingdon)
14. “EMF(asterisk)d” by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)
15. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
Paperback
1. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
2. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
5. “The Cliff House” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
6. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
7. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
8. “The Amish Teacher’s Dilemma” by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)
9. “The Night We Met” by Macomber/McClain (Mira)
10. “Hunting for a Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
11. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
12. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
13. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
14. “Shot to Hell” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
