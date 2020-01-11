Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Son)
4. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
11. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
14. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
15. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
5. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama,” (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
9. “Live in Grace, Walk in Love” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
11. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)
12. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary” by Pablo Hidlago (DK)
13. “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
14. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
15. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
Paperback
1. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)
3. “The First Lady” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell )
5. “The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr (Mira)
6. “Preacher’s Frenzy” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
8. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
9. “Hired Guns” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson (Vision)
11. “Running Scared” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
12. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
13. “The Hear of Hill Country” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
14. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
15. “Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
