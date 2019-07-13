Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hildrebrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria Books)
4. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)
6. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
7. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
8. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)
9. “Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker (Flatiron Books)
Nonfiction
1. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
3. “Songs of America” by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. “The Coffee Bean” by Gordon/West (Wiley)
7. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
9. “Never Play Dead” by Tomi Lahren (Broadside)
10. “Everything is Fcked” by Mark Manson (Harper)
Paperback
1. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)
2. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
3. “Someone to Honor” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)
4. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Vision)
5. “The Store” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)
7. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Triple Homicide” by James Patterson (Vision)
9. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. “Burning Daylight” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)