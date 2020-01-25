Fiction
1. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
5. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
11. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
12. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
13. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
14. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
15. “Hunter Killer” by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites” by Marlene Koch (Running Press)
3. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
4. “Tightrope” by Kristof/WuDunn (Knopf)
5. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
7. “Brain Wash” by Perlmutter/Perlmutter (Little, Brown Spark)
8. “Running Against the Devil” by Rick Wilson (Crown Forum)
9. “The Self-Care Solution” by Jennifer Ashton (William Morrow)
10. “Successful Aging” by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton)
11. “Martha Stewart’s Organizing” by Martha Stewart (HMH)
12. “You Were Born for This” by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)
13. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
14. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
15. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (HMH)
Paperback
1. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
3. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
4. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
5. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)
7. “The First Lady” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
9. “Silent Night’’ by Danielle Steel (Dell)
10. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)
11. “The Best of Us’’ by Robyn Carr (Mira)
12. “Preacher’s Frenzy” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
14. “Hired Guns” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “Time for Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
