Fiction
1. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
2. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing))
11. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
12. “The Daughters of Erietown” by Connie Schultz (Random House)
13. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
14. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
15. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Countdown 1945” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
5. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
6. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)
7. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
8. “The Buddha and the Badass” by Vishen Lakhiani (Rodale)
9. “Our Time Is Now” by Stacey Abrams (Henry Holt & Co.)
10. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
11. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
12. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve)
13. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
14. “The Deficit Myth” by Stephanie Kelton (Public Affairs)
15. “Blitz” by David Horowitz (Humanix)
Paperback
1. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Last Girl Standing” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)
3. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
6. “Envy” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Rising Fire” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
8. “The President Is Missing” by Patterson/Clinton (Grand Central Publishing/Knopf)
9. “Four Brides” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
10. “Pray for Death” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
11. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
12. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
13. “Almost Home” by Debbie Macomber et al. (Zebra)
14. “Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge” by Debbie Mason (Forever)
15. “The Chef” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
