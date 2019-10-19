Fiction
1. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)
4. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
7. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
8. “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
9. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
10. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
12. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)
14. “An Encyclopedia of Tolkien” by David Day (Canterbury Classics)
15. “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
2. “Movies” by Shea Serrano (Twelve)
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “Tough Love” by Susan Rice (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Witch Hunt” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside Books)
6. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)
7. “Debt-Free Degree” by Anthony Oneal (Ramsey)
8. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith (Knopf)
10. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore (Harper)
11. “Shut Up and Listen” by Tilman Fertitta (Harper Collins Leadership)
12. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis (Random House)
13. “Metahuman” by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)
14. “Deep State” by James B. Stewart (Penguin Press)
15. “Letters from an Astrophysicist” by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton)
Paperback
1. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Vision)
4. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Vision)
5. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)
6. “Kisses in the Snow” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
7. “Year One” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Play Dirty” by Sandra Brown (Pocket)
10. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
11. “Immortal Born” by Lynsey Sands (Avon)
12. “Bullets Don’t Argue” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “Season of Wonder” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
14. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)
15. “Have Brides, Will Travel” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.