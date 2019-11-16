Fiction
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morganstern (Doubleday)
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
10. “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek” by McLaughlin/Neal (Crown)
11. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
14. “Final Option” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “Star Wars: Resistance Reborn” by Rebecca Roanhorse (Del Rey)
Nonfiction
1. “Triggered” by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
2. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
3. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
5. “Acid for the Children” by Flea (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “Grit & Grace” by Tim McGraw (HarperWave)
9. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
11. “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
12. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
13. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
14. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kolb (G/P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The Adventurous Eaters Club” by Collins/Collins (HarperOne)
Paperback
1. “Leopard’s Wrath” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Wyoming Heart” by Diana Palmer (HQN)
4. “You Don’t Own Me” by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
5. “Sea of Greed” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Someone to Remember” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)
7. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
8. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
9. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)
10. “Sworn to Protect” by Shirlee McCoy (Love Inspired)
11. “Season of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
12. “A Jensen Family Christmas” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
13. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Vision)
14. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
15. “Meant to Be Yours” by Susan Mallery (HQN)
