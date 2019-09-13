Fiction
1. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)
2. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
4. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
6. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
7. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
8. “Dark Illusion” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
9. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott (Knopf)
10. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
12. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
13. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “Old Bones” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “The Bitterroots” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
Nonfiction
1. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
2. “How To” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)
3. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
4. “There’s No Plan B for Your A-Game” by Bo Eason (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “Risen Motherhood” by Jensen/Wifler (Harvest House)
7. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
9. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
10. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
11. “Hurricanes” by Rick Ross (Hanover Square)
12. “The Illusion of Money” by Kyle Cease (Hay House)
13. “Overtime” by John U. Bacon (William Morrow)
14. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
15. “Proof of Conspiracy” by Seth Abramson (St. Martin’s Press)
Paperback
1. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)
3. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)
4. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
6. “Juror #3” by Patterson/Allen (Vision)
7. “Too Soon to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
8. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
9. “Promise, Texas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
10. “Laughter in the Rain” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
11. “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)
12. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “Where There’s Fire, There’s Smoke” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
14. “Trail of Danger” by Valerie Hansen (Love Inspired)
15. “Just His Luck” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.