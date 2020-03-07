Fiction
1. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
4. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
5. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
6 . “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
7. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
11. “Lost” by James Patterson and James Born (Little. Brown)
12. “Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection” by Joshua Hood (Putnam)
13. “Crooked River” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
15. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allendale (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
3 . “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)
4. “Food Fix” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
5. “The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham (Convergent)
6. “You Are Enough” by Panache Desai (HarperOne)
7. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
8. “The Motive” by Patrick M. Lencioni (Jossey-Bass)
9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
11. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
12. “Just the Good Stuff” by Rachel Mansfield (Clarkson Potter)
13. “Until the End of Time” by Brian Greene (Knopf)
14. “The Storm Before the Calm” by George Friedman (Doubleday)
15. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
Paperback
1. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
2. “Celtic Empire” by Cussler/Cussler (Putnam)
3. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
4. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
5. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Cliff House” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
8. “Rope Burn” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
9. “The Backstabbers” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central)
11. “Unspoken” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
12. “Longing for Yesterday” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
13. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
14. “The Big Kahuna” by Evanovich/Evanovich (Putnam)
15. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
