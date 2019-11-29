Fiction
1. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morganstern (Doubleday)
10. “Michael Crichton: The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel H. Wilson (Harper)
11. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
12. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
13. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday/Talese)
14. “The Deserter” by DeMille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster))
15. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
Nonfiction
1. “Triggered” by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)
2. “With All Due Respect” by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
5. “The Plot Against the President” by Lee Smith (Center Street)
6. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “It’s All in Your Head” by Russ (Harper Design)
9. “Joy of Cooking” (2019 ed.) by Irma S. Rombauer et al. (Scribner)
10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
11. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
12. “When Less Becomes More” by Emily Ley (Thomas Nelson)
13. “A Song for You” by Robyn Crawford (Dutton)
14. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G/P. Putnam’s Sons)
15. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
Paperback
1. “Leopard’s Wrath” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “You Don’t Own Me” by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
4. “Sea of Greed” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Wyoming Heart” by Diana Palmer (HQN)
6. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)
7. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
8. “Doctor Sleep” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)
9. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
10. “Season of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
11. “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
12. “Christmas With You” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
13. “Restless Rancher” by Jennifer Ryan (Avon)
14. “A Jensen Family Christmas” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
15. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Vision)
