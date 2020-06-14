Fiction
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)
3. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
9. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
11. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
12. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
13. “The Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)
14. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
15. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
4. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Act Like a Lady” by Knight/Tobin/Varnek (Rodale)—
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
9. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)
10. “A Higher Calling” by Earls/Earls (WaterBrook)
11. “Awakening in the Dream” by David Wilcox (Dutton)
12. “My Vanishing Country” by Bakari Sellers (Amistad)
13. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
14. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
15. “The Deviant’s War” by Eric Cervini (FSG)
Paperback
1. “Long, Tall Texans: Bentley/Rick” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)
2. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Last Girl Standing” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)
4. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)
5. “Rising Fire” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
6. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Pray for Death” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
8. “Envy” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Four Brides” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
10. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
11. “The President Is Missing” by Patterson/Clinton (Grand Central Publishing/Knopf)
12. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
13. “The Yankee Widow” by Linda Lael Miller (Mira)
14. “Morning Comes Softly” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)
15. “Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge” by Debbie Mason (Forever)
