Fiction

1. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

3. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

5. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

7. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Bitterroots” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

11. “Old Bones” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire” by Delilah Dawson (Del Rey)

15. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “Thank You For My Service” by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)

6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

10. “Everything Is Fcked” by Mark Manson (Harper)

11. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

12. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (HMH)

13. “Trick Mirror” by Jia Tolentino (Random House)

14. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

15. “Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered” by Kilgariff/Hardstark (Forge)

Paperback

1. “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Dell)

3. “Red War” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Pocket)

4. “Too Soon to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

8. “Laughter in the Rain” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. “Juror #3” by Patterson/Allen (Vision)

10. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Just His Luck” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

12. “Promise, Texas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

14. “Sapphire Flames” by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

15. “Where There’s Fire, There’s Smoke” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

The Associated Press

