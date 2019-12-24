The loss of Phuzz Phest was a blow to fans of indie music. Started in 2011, the two-day festival brought in more than 50 acts that played on stages throughout downtown. The logistics of staging such an event proved too much, and the festival ended in 2016.
Gears and Guitars is a different sort of festival from Phuzz Phest, with proven names bringing thousands of people to Bailey Park at Innovation Quarter during the annual Winston-Salem Cycling Classic. Now in its fifth year, the festival gets a little bigger, a little better. Past acts have included Jason Isbell, Drive-By Truckers, Cold War Kids and Stone Temple Pilots.
Started in 2001, Heavy Rebel Weekender, a festival devoted to Greaser culture, has managed to stay vibrant, attracting thousands of visitors from across the Southeast for three days of cars and rockabilly.
MerleFest has also survived, despite the 2012 death of its founder and guiding light, Doc Watson. Now more devoted to roots music than strictly bluegrass, MerleFest headliners over the last 10 years have included Elvis Costello, Brandi Carlile and the Avett Brothers. Attendance for the four-day festival in Wilkesboro hovers around 75,000.
The Guns 'N' Roses show at BB&T Field in 2017 was a cause for celebration, regardless of your opinion on the band, as it marked the return of big-ticket acts to Winston-Salem. Billy Joel played there the following year to a crowd of 30,000. There were no big name to play there last year but here's hoping for something big in 2020.
We hear Bruce Springsteen is going to tour.
Finally, we can't close a 10-year retrospective on noteworthy music news without acknowledging the "5" Royales, the city's born-and-bred R&B act that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The vocal group is the first from the city to be inducted into the Hall. Though its contributions have long-been ignored, the group has been riding a wave of much-deserved recognition.
