Ann Patchett to discuss novel
Bookmarks will present New York Times bestselling author Ann Patchett discussing her latest novel, “The Dutch House,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 W. Holly Ave., Winston-Salem.
Patchett is the author of seven novels including “Bel Canto” and “Commonwealth,” three works of nonfiction, and a recent children’s book. She has received multiple fellowships and awards, including the PEN/Faulkner Award and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. Patchett is also the co-owner of Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee, and an advocate for independent bookstores.
Set over the course of 50 years, “The Dutch House” is a dark fairy tale about two smart people who cannot overcome their past. Delving into inheritance, love, and forgiveness, the novel examines who we really are vs. how we see ourselves.
Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at brownpapertickets.com/event/4296749. Register for free general admission seating or for general admission seating and a copy of “The Dutch House” for $28 plus tax.
‘Elf Jr.’ coming to Willingham
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present “Elf Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 in the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Based on the hit movie of the same title, the musical, “Elf Jr.” tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and lives happily, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
Charlie Kluttz is the music director. Luke Miller choreographs, and Jessie Grants directs.
Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Run time is about 65 minutes, with no intermission.
Eddy Marcano Quartet to perform
The Hispanic League and UNC School of the Arts will present the Eddy Marcano Quartet from Venezuela at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Watson Hall on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main St.
Violinist Marcano and his quartet will present a fusion of South American Classical and folk music. A reception with appetizers will precede the concert.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.
Open Mic Poetry event planned
Winston-Salem Writers will present The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry event 5:45-7:45 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St.
David Johnson is the featured poet, and the optional theme is “Flow.” There will be light refreshments and some adult themes.
Lovers of poetry and spoken word are welcome to share their own or others’ work in three-five-minute readings, or just listen.
‘Blues’ at SECCA
Just Another Idea Production Company will present Irma M. Taylor’s “Damaged Woman’s Blues,” directed by Angela Williams Tripp, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.
A night out in a small town finds an alcoholic sorting through her life experiences. The characters include a people-pleaser with low self-esteem, a philandering husband and an exploitative artistic friend.
Tickets are $20 at www.secca.org, $25 at the door. For information, call 336-929-7868.
New production of ‘Swan Lake’
The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St.
“Swan Lake” is based on a German fairy tale about the tragic love of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette.
Tickets, $29-$75, are at www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.
‘Reunion’ on Clemmons stage
Visualize Productions is presenting the premier of “Reunion,” written and directed by Lynn W. Hall and produced by Melissa Pelter, at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 27, at the Historic Broyhill Center, 3450 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Tickets are $12 at www.brownpapertickets.com, $15 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Clemmons Food Pantry.
Surry Arts plans four events
The Surry County Arts Council will host four events this week at the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy, unless otherwise noted. Tickets are at www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
• 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 27: Maui Ukulele Concert. Free.
• 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1: Spooky Spider Craft, $5.
• 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 3 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4: “Smoke on the Mountain,” play. Tickets are $15 and $20.
• 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2: Dailey and Vincent play bluegrass, country and gospel music.
• Note: Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St. Tickets are $45, $55 and $65.
