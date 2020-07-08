TRIVIA STARS: After 10 weeks of Saturday night episodes, the Battle of the Community Theatre Stars, a statewide trivia competition, will enter its semifinal rounds at 7 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25 on participating theaters’ Facebook pages. The three winners of the semifinal rounds will continue to the championship round at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. The winning theater for each of the semifinal rounds will receive $100, and the overall championship theater will be awarded $300. Weekly winning contestants also receive prizes. Visit www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001 for more information.
Best Bet: Battle of the Community Theatre Stars
Lynn Felder
