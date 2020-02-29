April 5 and 7: The Winston-Salem Symphony will present a “Beethoven Celebration” at 3 p.m. April 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 7 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Timothy Redmond, music director, will conduct. Ludwig van Beethoven was born 250 years ago, and within a few years he would change the very face of music. As part of Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem, a year-long, community-wide arts collaboration, the symphony is presenting an all-Beethoven concert. Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony (Pastoral) is a celebration of the natural world. The birthday party begins with the overture to his only opera, “Fidelio,” and ends with the tranquil Mass in C, featuring the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Tickets start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.

