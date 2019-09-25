ft

Beer School will be Sept. 28 to benefit the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus.

 journal file

BEER TO THE RESCUE: Go ahead and taste some beer. It’s for the kids. Piedmont Opera will host a fundraiser for the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus at The Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, on Sept. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Beer School will include a tour of the tasting room, some discussion on the nuances of craft beer brewing and, of course, a sampling of several of the beers. The $25 admission includes the tour, tastings and Beer School. There will also be a food truck on site. Free parking is available. Visit the Facebook page of Piedmont Opera for more information.

Lisa O’Donnell

Tags

Load comments