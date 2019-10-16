BANJO BONANZA: Stokes County banjo master Rex McGee and mandolin and guitar player, Danny Knicely, from Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, will be at Southside Beer Garden, 2108 S. Broad St., on Oct. 18. The duo will perform at the beer garden’s new outdoor stage at 7 p.m. And there will be stew! Expect a mix of traditional and original songs peppered with Irish-Scottish, jazz and Gypsy influences, from some of the finest musicians around.

Load comments