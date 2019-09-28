Maria Bamford appreciates the effort it takes for people to go out and see a show.
“I have enjoyed inertia, and an object at rest staying at rest,” said Bamford, who is performing at the Stevens Center on Friday, “But that makes me even more grateful for people coming out to see live performance. I know how much energy it can take to come out and see strangers and laugh in the darkness. If I weren’t the show, I don’t know I would go.”
Bamford is a popular performer on the stand-up comedy circuit, winning the American Comedy Award for best club comic in 2014, and has acted in shows including “Arrested Development,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Louie” and her Netflix series, “Lady Dynamite,” as well as voice work in animated shows from “SpongeBob SquarePants” to “BoJack Horseman.”
She is known for her deadpan delivery, sardonic humor, and a willingness to discuss personal issues, including her struggle with mental health issues such as bi-polar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression.
She describes herself as “a 49-year-old shaky woman with bi-polar” and is very open about her life in her stand-up routines. “I don’t mind preventative honesty about everything about myself,” she said. “I always figure, I told everybody everything, so if they’re surprised, that’s on them.”
She has been interested in performing since she was a very small child.
“I love being on stage,” she said. “My parents put me on when I was 3 years old, with a violin. I did not like the violin part, so I kicked that to the curb, but I stayed on stage.”
So what was it that made her want to perform in front of strangers?
“I love everybody looking at me, it really feels quite warm inside,” she said. “It feels like the attention I’ve always deserved. It must be a psychological thing that I love it. I was a pretty shy kid, so I didn’t get a lot of attention.”
She cites her parents as an influence on her comedy. “My parents have always been very funny, and I think they always were very encouraging no matter what I did, so that was a huge part of it,” she said. “My dad always likes to try new things and not be good at them, so he’s always been a model for living.” She fondly remembers sitting with him listening to Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy comedy albums as a kid. “I always had those albums memorized,” she said.
She said she loves comedy of all types, and encourages people to give it a try if they get a chance. “I cannot recommend open mics enough,” she said. “It’s like an open support group for the community. It’s very freeing. Nobody’s listening anyway, they’re worried about their own set. So don’t worry about it. You’re fine.
“We all have a gift, and it should be recognized,” she added, praising the diversity of the stand-up comedy field.
She encourages people to see plenty of acts, even ones that aren’t good. “There’s nothing more inspirational than someone you think isn’t as good as you think you are,” she said. “You think, ‘ah (bleep), if she can do it why aren’t I getting out there?’ and then you come on down.”
Though she has been performing stand-up for years — her first comedy album, “The Burning Bridges Tour,” came out in 2003 — she said that she still occasionally feels anxiety before a show, “When I get a little scared, even though I know everybody’s lovely.”
Despite the anxiety, she enjoys touring and meeting and supporting fellow comics. Lauren Faber, a Durham comic Bamford describes as a “supersmart young person,” will be her opening act for her performance at the Stevens Center. She likes to learn about new places when she travels on tour, and is currently fascinated with what she’s read so far on Wikipedia about the UNC School of the Arts and its Fighting Pickle mascot.
Asked her favorite part of performing, she paused and said, “I like taking the deep bow at the end. I like a deep, heartfelt bow no matter how it’s gone. I appreciate the audience context, but that’s not as important as the deep bow. And the check, when it deposits into the bank, that also feels warm.
“Of course love the laughs. I love that people come out and have fun, and come up after the show.”
