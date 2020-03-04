TRUE BLUE(GRASS): Bluegrass superstars, Balsam Range, will bring their high lonesome sound to the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, on March 7 for two shows, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Hailing from Haywood County, the band regularly cleans up at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s awards show. Tickets for the early show are $30, $35 for the evening show, at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941.
Balsam Range will play in Yadkinville
Lisa O’Donnell
