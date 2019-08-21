Mike Bennett and the "B" String All Stars

 Doug Price

“B” THERE: Michael Bennett, whose guitar boutique The “B” String has been a pillar of the local music scene for years, will return to Summer on Liberty on Aug. 24 with the “B” String Allstars. A blues guitarist, Bennett will lead a stellar lineup of musicians for a show of classic and blues-based rock. Expert to hear some of the great songs in the rock and roll canon and lots of shredding guitar. The free concert is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and Liberty streets. Bring a chair and a little money for food and drink.

