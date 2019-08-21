“B” THERE: Michael Bennett, whose guitar boutique The “B” String has been a pillar of the local music scene for years, will return to Summer on Liberty on Aug. 24 with the “B” String Allstars. A blues guitarist, Bennett will lead a stellar lineup of musicians for a show of classic and blues-based rock. Expert to hear some of the great songs in the rock and roll canon and lots of shredding guitar. The free concert is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and Liberty streets. Bring a chair and a little money for food and drink.
"B" String Allstars will return to Summer on Liberty
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
Wake Forest officials ignored warnings before fatal shooting, court papers allege
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER SERVICES OFFERED. Day / night. Elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.