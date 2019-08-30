Q: What is the channel number for the ACC Network on Spectrum? We can’t find it.
D.W.
Answer: We have gotten a lot of calls from people trying to figure out where they can watch the new sports channel, which began on Aug. 22.
For Spectrum customers in the Triad, the ACC Network is on channel 388. However, subscribers who still have Time Warner Cable packages that have not yet expired will have to upgrade to Spectrum to be able to tune in to the new channel. The channel number differs in other Spectrum markets.
It is also on DirecTV on channel 612 and Dish Network as channel 402. Those channel numbers should be consistent nationwide.
At last word, the ACC Network was not available on AT&T U-verse. On Friday, a spokeswoman for AT&T said “we don’t have an update at this time.”
More details, including other providers in each market that carry the channel, can be found at getaccn.com.
