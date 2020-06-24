GALLERY FOR GOOD: Artworks Gallery is presenting “Artists Respond,” an invitational exhibition and fundraiser, July 5-Aug. 6 online. A percentage of sales will go to the Winston-Salem Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County. “Artists Respond” simultaneously supports COVID-19 relief, individual artists and helps sustain the 35-year-old cooperative gallery. It includes work by Jessica Tefft (seen here), Mona Wu, Chris Flory and others. For details and to see the work, visit www.ArtworksGallery.org.
